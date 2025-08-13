NCP leader Munde must vacate govt bungalow, pay Rs 46 lakh dues: Activist Damania

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Social activist Anjali Damania on Wednesday demanded that former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde vacate his official bungalow in Mumbai within 48 hours and claimed he owes Rs 46 lakh to the state government for using the residence.

Damania warned if Munde fails to vacate the bungalow, 'Satpuda', and pay Rs 46 lakh in pending dues, she will send a legal notice to the state government.

"Munde had claimed earlier that he did not own a house in Mumbai, but his 2024 election affidavit mentions a flat at Girgaum Chowpatty which is currently not in use. It is, therefore, wrong for him to continue occupying the official bungalow. He should also pay the full rent amount of Rs 46 lakh," she told reporters here.

The NCP heavyweight from Beed district in central Maharashtra resigned as the food, civil supplies and consumer protection minister more than five months ago, but has not vacated the government residence. Munde's resignation in early March came in the backdrop of the arrest of his key aide in connection with the chilling murder of a village sarpanch in Beed district in December.

Munde had previously said he could not leave the bungalow as he did not have another place to stay in Mumbai.

However, Damania pointed out that the NCP leader's 2024 election affidavit referred to a flat in a building named 'Virbhavan', measuring 2,151 square feet, which appeared to be a four-bedroom apartment.

The activist argued that as per law, Munde must vacate the government bungalow immediately as he is no longer a cabinet minister.

Damania said she would send a legal notice to the state government over the issue.

If Munde failed to comply within 48 hours, she said she would question the government's inaction and press for recovery of the dues along with his eviction from the bungalow.

Sources close to the former state minister maintained that his current home in Mumbai is under renovation and hence he has requested the government to allow him to stay in the official bungalow till the work is completed. PTI ND RSY