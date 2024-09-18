NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law injured in accident at Kurla

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law was injured, as the driver of the SUV lost control and crashed into the wall at Kurla in Central Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday outside a hospital in Kurla West in which Sameer Khan was injured, an official said.

Khan along with his wife, Nilopher had gone to a private hospital for a routine check-up, he said.

As the couple sat in their SUV, the driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into the wall of the building nearby. Khan suffered injuries on his head, an official said.

Khan was immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of locals and is undergoing treatment, he said.

The probe into the incident is underway, he added.