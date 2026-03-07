NCP leader Rohit Pawar meets Kejriwal, seeks help to raise Ajit Pawar's plane crash in Parliament

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) NCP leader Rohit Pawar met former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday at his residence in Delhi, requesting support regarding the criminal investigation into the death of former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

The NCP leader said that Kejriwal assured him of assistance in raising this issue in Parliament.

"We aim to ensure that Ajit Dada receives justice, whether his death was an accident or a political conspiracy. A thorough criminal investigation is crucial for that. In Maharashtra, we are not receiving justice. The Maharashtra Police have not registered our FIR, and the CID investigation is progressing very slowly," Pawar told reporters after meeting Kejriwal.

He emphasised that if such a prominent leader cannot get justice in Maharashtra, it is essential for the MPs and others opposing those in power to raise this matter in the Parliament.

"Arvind Kejriwal is a leader who understands issues in detail. He also stated that this issue should not be overlooked. We are trying to secure justice for Ajit Dada, and he assured us that we will have his support in our efforts," Pawar said.

Additionally, he highlighted the pressing need for reforms within the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Alleging that the current functioning of the DGCA is corrupt and problematic, Pawar asserted that necessary reforms would greatly benefit the public. PTI SSM MPL MPL