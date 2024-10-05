NCP leader stabbed to death in Mumbai; case registered

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) A leader of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Sachin Kurmi (43) was attacked with sharp weapons in the MHADA colony area in Byculla late on Friday night, an official said.

Kurmi was rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The official said two to three people were involved in the attack. The police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, and teams have been formed for the investigation, he said. PTI ZA ARU