NCP leaders mourn death of party chief Ajit Pawar, call him main pillar of support

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday mourned the death of its president and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash as its leaders termed his demise a "black day" for the state and recalled his contributions to politics and commitment to public welfare.

Pawar (66) and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed near the Baramati airport in his home district of Pune on Wednesday morning.

"The demise of Pawar was like losing the head of our family," Maharashtra NCP president and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare said, calling his death a "black day" for the party and the entire state.

Describing the veteran politician's sudden death as shocking and deeply painful, Tatkare noted Maharashtra has lost a capable administrator, a studious, forthright and visionary leader who consistently worked for the development of Maharashtra, especially its rural areas.

"Having worked closely with Ajit Dada (as he was fondly called in political circles) for many years, I have seen his unwavering commitment to the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and Dr B R Ambedkar. He always insisted that government schemes must reach the last person in society," said the Lok Sabha MP.

He maintained the NCP president was deeply sensitive towards farmers and their issues.

Tatkare stated that Pawar's guidance, trust and support had been a constant source of strength in his own personal and public life.

"His clarity in taking tough decisions, strong grip over administration and affection towards party workers were guiding principles for all of us," he added.

Tatkare affirmed that the late leader's thoughts, work and invaluable contribution towards common people would inspire generations.

NCP working president Praful Patel said Pawar demise had left the party without its main pillar of support.

Patel noted Pawar and he worked together for many years and shared a bond that went beyond politics.

"Whenever we met, Ajit Dada would always enquire about my well-being and advise me to take care of my health. We shared a family-like relationship. His passing is an irreparable personal loss for me," the former Union minister averred.

Maharashtra has lost a skilled administrator, a decisive leader and a politician who maintained a deep connection with rural areas, said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Patel noted that during Pawar's nearly 35-year-long political career, he nurtured generations of party workers and emerged as a progressive leader who consistently fought for people's issues.

"Every time we met, he would speak with concern and urgency about resolving the problems of common citizens, farmers, labourers, youth and women. He always insisted that these issues must be addressed with priority," emphasised the NCP working president.

Senior NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal described his late party colleague as a vibrant, ever-smiling and large-hearted person, whose demise was a huge blow to the state.

"Not just me, but no one in the state could have imagined the sudden demise of such a lively, smiling and spirited person. Sadly, we are forced to accept this painful reality today," he said, adding it would be personally very difficult for him to recover from the loss.

Recalling Pawar's career, Bhujbal said the late deputy CM, known as a strict disciplinarian, made a significant contribution to the state's development as finance minister and as a Cabinet member handling key portfolios in different governments over the last 25 years.

He pointed out that Pawar presented the Maharashtra Budget 11 times.

Pawar's focus remained on administrative discipline, infrastructure development and financial planning, and he played a major role in transforming Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district into one of the fastest-developing cities in the country, Bhujbal stated.

Describing Pawar a mass leader who always thought of the welfare of the last person in society, Bhujbal said he would begin his day at 5 am and worked tirelessly for Maharashtra's development.

Bhujbal recalled that his association with Pawar dated back to even before the formation of the NCP in 1999, adding that the late politician, known for his forthright and uncompromising nature, never diluted his ideology.

He said Pawar began his career from local politics in his home turf of Baramati, and went on to become a grassroots leader who understood people's pulse, leaving an indelible mark on Maharashtra's politics.

Though he was seen as a tough politician and administrator by many, Pawar was a warm and large-hearted person by nature, Bhujbal insisted.

The NCP minister maintained Pawar would often respond to difficult questions from journalists with wit and humour, and would apologise with grace if any mistake was made unintentionally.

"He always respected my seniority. The affection he showed towards me and my family will always be remembered," Bhujbal (78) said.