NCP leaders object to BJP MLC’s remarks against Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) NCP leaders on Monday objected to BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar’s remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and demanded that the ruling party take action against the legislator.

Padalkar has written to CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on issues faced by Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

When asked why he hadn’t written to Ajit Pawar, who is also Deputy CM, Padalkar had retorted, “Ajit Pawar is a cunning pup of a cunning wolf and there is no need to approach him”.

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare said Padalkar’s remarks against Ajit Pawar were “abnormal” and won’t be tolerated. “The BJP should take action against this person. I will meet Fadnavis seeking action,” Tatkare added.

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said, “Fadnavis should control Padalkar who is a self-proclaimed leader of the Dhangar community. If Padalkar is not controlled, it will be difficult to control us,” he said.

In his letter to Shinde, Padalkar warned of a Jat-agitation like protest by Dhangars, and asked the government to call a meeting over the demands of the community. PTI ND VT VT