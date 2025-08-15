NCP leaders told PM they won't compromise on ideology of Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar: Praful Patel

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) NCP working president Praful Patel on Friday said when his party joined the BJP-led alliance, NCP leaders told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they would not betray the ideology of "Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar".

An NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-led party in 2023 and joined hands with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Speaking at an event, Patel said, "When we met prime minister Narendra Modi for the first time, we made it clear that whatever your ideology may be, we are with you. But we want to stick to the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology. We will work accordingly and there will be no compromise on it." The Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar ideology refers to the ideals of social reformers Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar. PTI PR KRK