NCP led by Ajit Pawar will record 100 pc strike rate in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Sunil Tatkare

Nagpur, Nov 5 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sunil Tatkare on Sunday said the party’s faction led by Ajit Pawar will record a 100 per cent strike rate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters here, Tatkare said the party will contest the upcoming election as an NDA ally.

"I am confident that the people of the state will give a stamp of approval on the political stand taken by the party under the leadership of Ajit Pawar," the Lok Sabha MP said.

The NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government, following which the group led by party founder Sharad Pawar submitted petitions seeking their disqualification.

Advertisment

The party will fight the assembly elections under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Tatkare said, expressing confidence about registering a win.

The decisions regarding seat sharing and adjustments will be made by consensus, he said.

"We want to see Ajit Pawar as the chief minister. At present, there are political challenges of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls," he said.

The NCP leader, who is touring east Vidarbha, also addressed party workers in Nagpur.

Talking to the gathering, Tatkare defended the party’s decision to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government and become an NDA ally without compromising its secular credentials. PTI MR ARU