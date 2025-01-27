NCP minister cracks ‘poor district' joke; Ajit Pawar, BJP not amused

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP minister Narhari Zirwal has drawn flak from his party head Ajit Pawar and BJP cabinet colleague Girish Mahajan for humorously describing Hingoli as a “poor” district.

Zirwal, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator from Nashik district and a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister Pawar, made the remarks on Sunday while addressing a gathering in Hingoli district, of which he is the guardian minister.

“I came here (Hingoli) for the first time as a cabinet minister and guardian minister. I realised that this is a marginal and poor district. Once I return to Mumbai, I will ask (seniors) why a poor person like me has been given the responsibility of a poor district,” he said.

The lighthearted remarks by the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister elicited laughter from the audience.

However, the comments were not well-received by Pawar and Mahajan.

Pawar said, “If he has made such comments, it would not be appropriate. Every Tuesday, we have a meeting. I’ll ask him about this. If there is any miscommunication or misunderstanding, it will be addressed.” Mahajan also criticised the FDA minister's statement, saying, “Zirwal is a senior leader. No district should be categorised as poor or rich. It is unnecessary to create such notions. He is intelligent and has held senior positions. He should not make such remarks.” Facing the heat, Zirwal clarified to the media that his comments were about the district’s condition on various development parameters.

“Hingoli barely has a presence when you talk about industrial units or the creation of irrigation or drinking water infrastructure. My comments should not be seen as an expression of disappointment,” he said.

“I have been given the responsibility of this district to make something good here,” he added.

Zirwal’s comments come amid apparent discontent among ministers in the state Mahayuti government -- comprising the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena as allies -- over the allocation of guardian minister posts.

Earlier, NCP minister Manikrao Kokate had said that if an “outsider” was made the guardian minister of a district not nurtured by him, such an arrangement would create hurdles in resolving local issues.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to stay the appointment of Mahajan and NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare as guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad districts, respectively, due to opposition from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. PTI ND NR GK