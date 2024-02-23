NCP MLA set to become Nagaland Assembly Deputy Speaker

Kohima, Feb 23 (PTI) NCP MLA S Toiho Yeptho is set to become the next deputy speaker of Nagaland assembly, as he was the only candidate to file nomination for the election scheduled on February 26.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature was Friday, and the process closed at 3 pm, Nagaland Assembly secretary-in-charge Khruohituonuo Rio said.

Following scrutiny of his documents, Yeptho was declared unopposed for the post, Rio said.

He will take charge as the deputy speaker on February 26, the first day of the budget session, the official said.

NCP has seven legislators in the 60-member assembly. PTI NBS RBT