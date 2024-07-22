NCP MLA Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after Porsche car crash: Ajit Pawar

Pune, Jul 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has disclosed that NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by police for three to four hours after the fatal Porsche car crash involving a minor in May in Pune, but asserted his party colleague had no role in the post-accident happenings.

Tingre, the MLA from Vadgaon Sheri in Pune city, faced criticism for allegedly trying to influence investigation into the accident and save the minor driver, particularly since he visited the Yerwada police station, which was handling the matter, after the early morning crash on May 19. He had then rubbished the allegations.

A Porsche car, driven by a 17-year-old boy -- son of a prominent real estate developer -- allegedly under the influence of alcohol, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar, which is a part of the Vadgaon Sheri assembly segment.

Referring to the accident, which dominated the headlines for several days, Pawar said at a party event on Sunday that some incidents took place in Pune which defamed the city.

"But we did not think twice and took stringent action. Those who were involved faced action," said the Deputy CM who hails from Baramati in Pune district.

"After that incident, some orders were issued by the administration which were stringent and those who were doing their businesses properly, they also bore the brunt as action was take action against some hotels," he said.

After the crash, the district administration launched a crack down on pubs, bars and restaurants for allegedly violating building permission norms.

Pawar asserted illegal activities and encroachments will not be tolerated.

"Rules and regulations framed by the government will have to be accepted by everyone," he insisted.

Recalling the aftermath of the car crash, Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, maintained attempts were made to defame some public representatives of his party.

"In that ( case) Sunil (Tingre) faced inquiry for three to four hours. In that inquiry, Sunil told (police) whatever happened very clearly as he was not at all linked to that case. For no reasons, some people tried to link his name to the case," said the Deputy CM.

As an MLA, if one gets to know about some incident in his constituency, it is his responsibility to go to the spot, Pawar argued.

Tingre had refuted allegations that he tried to intervene to save the juvenile accused in the accident case. PTI SPK RSY