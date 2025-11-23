NCP MLA's phone goes missing temporarily during Beed local body poll campaign

Beed, Nov 23 (PTI) The mobile phone of NCP MLA Sana Malik went missing while she was campaigning here for the Beed municipal council polls, prompting fears that it had been stolen.

The incident took place in Gandhinagar area here on Friday evening when Malik, MLA from Mumbai's Anushaktinagar area, had come to inaugurate a campaign office, functionaries of the Ajit Pawar-led party said on Sunday.

However, they added the mobile phone was handed over to personnel at Pethbeed police station an hour later by a child.

"Malik had contacted the Beed police's cyber department after she realised her phone had gone missing," a local leader accompanying her said.

A Pethbeed police station official said Malik did not lodge any formal complaint.

"It was believed at first that it was stolen. However, it may have just been misplaced," the official added.