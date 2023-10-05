NCP MLAs signed letter in June last year urging Sharad Pawar to join hands with BJP to form govt: Praful Patel

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel of the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar faction on Thursday claimed those aligned with Sharad Pawar at present had signed a letter in June last year asking the party founder to join hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.

The NCP split on July 2 this year after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government comprising the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Patel said, "Those who are currently with Sharad Pawar had signed a letter requesting him to join hands with BJP in 2022. When Shinde was in Surat and later in Guwahati, all 51 NCP MLAs, including some 15 ministers in the then MVA government, had signed a letter requesting Sharad Pawar to join hands with Eknath Shinde and the BJP." "We at the time presumed (BJP leader and current deputy chief minister) Devendra Fadnavis would be chief minister. Surprisingly nobody talks about the incident of 2022,” Patel said.

Responding to a question related to Sharad Pawar's stand on the letter, Patel said, “If the question is were we permitted to talk to the BJP, the answer is yes. Jayant Patil, then state president, made a call to Sharad Pawar. He (Patil) said we are going to meet Amit Shah." Patel claimed Sharad Pawar cautioned Patil against attracting media attention and suggested he (Patil) meet the Union home minister discreetly.

"Two-three days passed and Shinde was sworn in as chief minister (in end June last year with BJP support)," Patel claimed.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the undivided Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress under Uddhav Thackeray fell in June last year after the rebellion by Shinde. PTI ND BNM BNM