NCP MLC writes to Fadnavis demanding action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for hate speeches

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) An MLC of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding action against BJP leader Nitesh Rane for his provocative statements against minorities.

In his letter to Fadnavis, MLC Satish Chavan alleged that BJP MLA Rane was creating a rift between communities with his statements.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti, comprising the Shiv Sena and BJP.

"The assembly elections are around the corner, and Nitesh Rane is making controversial statements about the Muslim community and their religious places for the sake of politics," he wrote.

Chavan claimed Rane's comments had angered the Muslim community, and despite cases being registered against him, the BJP MLA continued to make these statements.

The MLC urged the BJP to conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.

Earlier this month, cases were registered against Rane at police stations in Ahmednagar, Beed and Thane districts for his statements targeting the Muslim community at public gatherings. PTI AW ARU