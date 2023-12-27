NCP MP Amol Kolhe leads farmers' protest march

Pune, Dec 27 (PTI) NCP MP Amol Kolhe on Wednesday led a protest foot-march of farmers organised by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Pune district.

The three-day `Shetkari Akrosh Morcha' began from Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and will culminate at the collector's office in Pune on December 30.

Kolhe, the MP from Shirur in Pune district, accused the BJP government of implementing anti-farmer policies.

"The government should consider our demands including allowing resumption of onion exports, farm loan waiver and regular power supply," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had on Tuesday slammed Kolhe, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar faction of the party, for "neglecting" the Shirur constituency.

Asked about Ajit Pawar's remarks, Kolhe said, "I have huge respect for him. He is a very senior leader, I do not want to say anything about him." PTI COR KRK