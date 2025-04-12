NCP MP hosts lunch for Amit Shah amid Mahayuti slugfest over guardian ministers

Raigad, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the lunch hosted by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sunil Tatkare at his house during the former's visit to Raigad district.

The luncheon meeting assumed significance in view of the differences among the Mahayuti allies over the appointment of guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik districts. However, Tatkare asserted that there was no political agenda.

Shah reached Tatkare's home at Geetabagh, Sutarwadi in Raigad along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar after attending a programme atop the Raigad fort on the 345th death anniversary of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Tatkare represents the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

CM Fadnavis, whose government came to power in December 2024, had to stay the appointment of NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare, daughter of the NCP MP, and BJP leader Girish Mahajan andas guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik and districts, respectively, in January this year due to opposition from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Talking to reporters earlier in the day, Sunil Tatkare said the luncheon meeting was non-political.

"The issue of guardian ministers was not on the agenda," he said.

Shiv Sena minister and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat, however, said that even if Shah had lunch with Tatkare, the post of Raigad district guardian minister would go to the Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale is eyeing the post.

State ministers Shivendrasinh Bhosale, Ashish Shelar and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol also attended the lunch. PTI MR NP