NCP nominee Tatkare retains Raigad LS seat by defeating Geete; NOTA gets 3rd highest votes

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday retained the Raigad Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra by defeating his nearest rival Anant Geete of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by a margin of 82,784 votes.

Tatkare, who heads Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led party's Maharashtra unit, polled 5,08,352 votes, while Geete got 4,25,568 votes, according to data on the EC website.

A former state minister, Tatkare was elected from the Lok Sabha seat in 2019, too, and went with Ajit Pawar when the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP suffered a split in July 2023.

As many as 27,270 voters chose the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in the coastal constituency located adjoining Mumbai.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) nominee Kumudini Ravindra Chavan received 19,618 votes, while independent candidate Shrinivas Mattaparti got 9,394. PTI MR RSY