NCP positive about alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA, says Supriya Sule

Jalna, Jan 12 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party was positive about an alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi of Prakash Ambedkar, said the Sharad Pawar-led party's working president Supriya Sule on Friday.

The NCP and the Congress, along with the Shiv Sena (UBT), are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state and the VBA leader has often spoken about the need for the three parties to come to an agreement on including his outfit to take on the BJP unitedly.

Queried about whether the NCP will seek the Jalna Lok Sabha seat, which is fought by the Congress, though it has faced defeat seven times, Sule said all decisions on seat sharing will be taken after discussions among the constituents of the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Jalna is represented for the past several terms by senior BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve.

She also attacked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for making "hollow promises" to all communities.

He promised to include the Dhangars in the Scheduled Tribe list and formation of the Parshuram Financial Corporation for the Brahmin community but nothing has moved forward, Sule alleged.

On Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's decision on disqualification pleas against Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Baramati Lok Sabha MP said the order was read out in English instead of Marathi, hinting it may have been dictated to him.