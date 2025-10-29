NCP, Sena leaders from Solapur join BJP

Pune, Oct 29 (PTI) Leaders of ruling allies Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party from Solapur in Maharashtra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

They were inducted into the party in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan at an event in Mumbai.

Nagnath Kshirsagar and Somesh Kshirsagar of the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, along with Rajan Patil and Yashwant Mane, former MLAs from Mohol constituency and leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, joined the saffron party.

Patil's sons Balraje Rajan Patil and Ajinkyarana Rajan Patil were also inducted in the BJP.

Rural Development Minister and Solapur district guardian minister Jaykumar Gore and MLA Sachin Dada Kalyanshetti were also present on this occasion. PTI SPK KRK