NCP (SP) alleges delay by Maharashtra govt in preparing relief report for rain-hit farmers

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Sunday accused the Maharashtra government of failing to submit a detailed report on rain-affected farmers to the Centre, a prerequisite for assistance, which shows its fake concern for agriculturists in distress.

The Sharad Pawar-led party demanded that the Union government immediately declare a "wet drought" in Maharashtra and announce a loan waiver for farmers hit by heavy rains and crop losses.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the Centre would extend help "without delay" once the state government sends a report, NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked why such a report had not been prepared so far.

"Was the state government waiting for Amit Shah's visit and make this announcement? Once again, they have shown that they are only concerned about political gains and mileage rather than the suffering of farmers," Crasto said in a statement.

Demanding that "wet drought" and a loan waiver be declared, Crasto said the state government's apathy shows that the well-being of distressed farmers is not its priority.

Crasto said it was the duty of the state government to act promptly and seek aid from the Centre, instead of delaying crucial relief measures amid a deepening agrarian crisis.

Earlier in the day, Shah said the Centre, under PM Modi's leadership, will extend all possible assistance to farmers in Maharashtra who have suffered losses due to heavy rains recently.

The Union Minister for Home and Cooperation addressed a farmers’ rally after inaugurating the expanded capacity of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Ahilyanagar district. PTI MR NSK