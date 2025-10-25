NCP (SP) alleges political, police complicity in woman doctor suicide case

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Saturday raised serious concerns over the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, alleging the involvement of politicians and police officials.

Only one of the accused named in the doctor's suicide note has been arrested while the other, a police officer, remains absconding, noted party spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

"The inability of authorities to locate him raises serious doubts and questions," he said.

Crasto further alleged that the doctor had been harassed by an MP, and asked whether the MP was being shielded.

"The authorities must find out why the doctor was being pressurised by the MP, his aides, and the police to issue fake fitness certificates for arrested persons in police cases," the NCP (SP) leader said.

He also criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and said the Opposition was not politicising the issue as alleged by the government, but it was seeking justice for an innocent woman.

"It is the duty of the CM and Home Minister to make citizens feel safe. Fear of law seems to be fading in Maharashtra, and strict action must be taken to set an example so that criminals start fearing law," Crasto said. PTI MR KRK