NCP (SP) and BJP candidates from Ashti get notices over poll expenses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) NCP (SP) candidate Mahebub Shaikh and BJP MLC Suresh Dhas have been issued notices over poll expenses, an official said on Sunday.
The two are among the 17 candidates contesting from Ashti seat in Beed district.
As per an official release, a meeting was held on November 8 to check poll expenses of candidates, following which Mahebub and Bahujan Samaj Party contestant Pradip Chavhan were asked to give details of the expenses.
Notice has also been issued to Dhas, Balasaheb Ajbe and Bhimrao Dhonde, it said.
The notices have been issued under section 77 of The Representation of the People Act. PTI AW BNM