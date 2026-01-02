NCP (SP) and NCP leaders show unity during Ajit Pawar's Beed visit

Beed, Jan 2 (PTI) Leaders of both factions of the NCP displayed bonhomie in Maharashtra's Beed district during the visit of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to felicitate winners of municipal council polls, results of which were declared on December 21.

Pawar, who was here on Thursday, also inaugurated several development works.

His Nationalist Congress Party won municipal council polls in Beed, Parli Vaijnath and Dharur in the district, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) emerged victorious in Majalgaon. The BJP won in Georai and Ambajogai.

During an event, Beed's NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane and MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar shared the dais with Ajit Pawar. Kshirsagar was also seen seeking blessings from the deputy chief minister. After the event, MP Sonawane travelled in the Deputy CM's helicopter.

Addressing the gathering at this event, Pawar said Parli MLA and former state minister Dhananjay Munde could not attend as he was on vacation.

The visit also saw rivals Sahal Chouse, whose daughter-in-law Shifa Fatima Bilal Chouse was elected as Majalgaon civic chief on an NCP (SP) ticket, and Majalgaon MLA Prakash Solanke from the Ajit Pawar faction, coming together. PTI COR BNM