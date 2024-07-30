NCP (SP)-BJP women leaders trade barbs over domestic violence allegations

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Vidya Chavan on Tuesday alleged that her daughter-in-law was instigated by Maharashtra BJP vice president Chitra Wagh to make false accusations of domestic violence.

The BJP leader also instigated her daughter-in-law to criticise NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the former state legislator told reporters here, as she played audio clips of purported conversations between her daughter-in-law Gauri and Wagh.

"Three courts have made it clear that there is no domestic violence case against me and my family. Despite that Chitra Wagh is trying to instigate my daughter-in-law….I had met deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis requesting him that my family members should not be harassed because I have taken a political stand against the BJP. But he seems to have ignored my request," Chavan said.

In her reaction, Wagh reiterated the allegation that the Chavan family harassed their daughter-in-law. "I helped Gauri as a human being and not because of political rivalry," she said. PTI ND KRK