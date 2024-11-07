NCP (SP) candidate promises to facilitate marriages of bachelors if he wins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) A candidate of the NCP(SP) in central Maharashtra's Marathwada region has promised to arrange marriages of bachelors in his constituency if he won the assembly election.
The novel promise made by Rajesaheb Deshmukh, who is contesting from Parli in Beed district, highlighted the issue of men of marriageable age in rural areas failing to find a bride.
A video of Deshmukh's statement went viral on Wednesday.
His main rival in the November 20 elections is state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
"If I become an MLA, I will conduct marriages of all the bachelors. We will give work to the youth. People ask (a man who is seeking a bride) if he has a job or business. When the district guardian minister (Dhananjay Munde) himself has no business, what you are going to get," Deshmukh said.
Munde did not bring a single industry to the constituency, and hence the local bachelors are finding it difficult to get married for want of jobs, he claimed. PTI AW KRK