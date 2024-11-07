NCP (SP) candidate promises to facilitate marriages of bachelors in his constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) In an unusual campaign promise, Rajesaheb Deshmukh, a candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) contesting from Beed district, has vowed to arrange marriages for bachelors in his constituency if he secures a victory in the upcoming assembly elections on November 20. Deshmukh's pledge addresses a pressing social issue in rural Maharashtra: the struggle of men of marriageable age to find brides.
His statement, which has rapidly gained traction on social media, underscores the challenges faced by local youth in securing employment and, consequently, the difficulties in marriage prospects.
"If I become an MLA, I will solemnise marriages for all the bachelors. We will provide employment opportunities to the youth. People often inquire about a man's job or business when seeking a bride.
"However, when the district guardian minister, Dhananjay Munde, lacks a business himself, what can the youth expect?" Deshmukh, who is contesting from Parli assembly seat, said in his video which went viral on Wednesday.
Deshmukh's main opponent, Dhananjay Munde, who serves as the state agriculture minister and is affiliated with the Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been criticised by Deshmukh for not attracting any industries to the constituency.
This lack of job opportunities, according to Deshmukh, has left local bachelors struggling to marry.
As the election date approaches, Deshmukh's promise has sparked conversations about employment and social issues in rural Maharashtra, making it a notable point of discussion in the election campaign.