NCP (SP) claims over 100 voters at common address in draft list in Nagpur; official clarifies

Nagpur, Oct 13 (PTI) NCP (SP) workers have objected to a recent draft voters' list in one of the wards in Wanadongri Nagar Parishad in Nagpur district, alleging that more than 100 voters have been registered under a single house number.

However, the administration has clarified that there are no bogus voters and attributed the concern to a misunderstanding of the draft list.

On Monday, a delegation of NCP (SP) workers led by former Zilla Parishad group leader Dinesh Bang addressed the media and met with the CEO of Wanadongri Nagar Parishad.

They alleged large-scale irregularities in the newly published draft voters list for Ward No. 5 in Wanadongri Nagar Parishad, located in Hingna tehsil of Nagpur district, and demanded a reverification of the list.

Speaking to PTI, Bang stated that local party workers, while reviewing the draft list, discovered over 100 names listed under a single house—House No. 01 in Prabhag No. 5 of Wanadongri Nagar Parishad.

He said the delegation had submitted a formal complaint to the CEO of Wanadongri Nagar Parishad.

A senior official from Wanadongri Nagar Parishad told PTI that the objection period for the draft voter list is still ongoing, and concerned individuals could have submitted their objections through the proper channels instead of going public.

"I have verified the draft list. The confusion appears to stem from the fact that House No. 01 precedes many names. However, this does not indicate that all those voters reside in the same house or that they are bogus voters,” the official clarified.

He explained that when individuals submit Form No. 6 for voter addition and fail to provide a house number, the data entry operator typically enters ‘01’ or ‘Not Available’ as a placeholder. This does not imply that the voters are bogus or that they all live at the same address.

The official further added that each such form is sent to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) for verification, and subsequently to the tehsildar, who determines whether the applicant is qualified or disqualified. PTI CLS NSK