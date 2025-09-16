NCP (SP), Cong welcome SC order on Maharashtra local bodies polls; Mahayuti will win, says Shinde

Mumbai, Sept 16 (PTI) The Opposition NCP (SP) and Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's order directing the completion of local body polls in Maharashtra, stalled since 2022, by January 31, 2026, without further extension.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde asserted that the Mahayuti is ready to face the polls and win them hands down.

The NCP (SP) demanded that the BJP-led Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission immediately comply with the Supreme Court's order.

If they (the government and SEC) fail once again, then the apex court must take strict action, said NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

The Congress termed the top court's order a slap on the face of the government.

Earlier in the day, the apex court was irked by the state election commission’s (SEC) failure to comply with its order mandating the timely conclusion of the stalled local body elections.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said polls could have been held in November as the rains would have subsided.

He said farmers are in distress, and there is an atmosphere of Marathas vs OBCs. "In such a scenario, conditions do not appear conducive for the ruling parties".

The polls were being delayed on the pretext of reorganisation of wards in local bodies, but the court's decision is a slap on the face of the government, Wadettiwar said.

In a post on X, Crasto alleged that the BJP-led government and the SEC had earlier disrespected the Supreme Court's order issued on May 6 to notify local body polls within four weeks and conduct elections within four months.

"Now, the apex body has given a deadline of 31st January 2026 to the State Election Commission without any further extension. BJP-led Maharashtra government, and ECI, should follow the order immediately, and if they fail once again to implement, then the Supreme Court must take strict action," the NCP spokesperson said.

The poll body must hold the elections on time as directed by the top court, or the doubts of BJP influence will continue to get stronger, he added.

Elections to local bodies were last held in Maharashtra in 2017 to select members of municipal councils, Nagar Panchayats, and municipal corporations.

Eknath Shinde, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the saffron alliance would replicate its landslide victory in the assembly polls during the elections to local bodies.

Shinde opined that elections should be held in an organised way without causing inconvenience.

"The state government and state election commission will complete the process accordingly," Shinde said, adding that it's the SEC's prerogative to declare the poll schedule. PTI PR NSK