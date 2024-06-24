NCP (SP) demands law to curb public exam paper leaks for Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Amid a massive row over the alleged malpractices in conducting the NEET and UGC NET examinations, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Monday demanded that the Maharashtra government enact a law similar to the one adopted by the Centre to curb paper leak and irregularities.

A delegation of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) led by Rohit Pawar met Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhavan and requested him to direct the government to bring a law to curb paper leaks in public exams.

"We have been demanding a law like the one adopted by the Central government. The Uttarakhand Governor had taken a lead in bringing a law against the leak of papers in public exams," Rohit Pawar told reporters.

I requested Bais to either direct the Maharashtra government to adopt a law against paper leaks or he should take the lead on the issue, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA added.

He stressed that demands have been raised with the Maharashtra government to bring a law along the lines of the Central Act which aims to prevent unfair means in public exams and common entrance tests.

A demand for enacting such law for several exams, including civil services, police recruitment, and academic entrance tests for professional courses has been raised by students in Maharashtra amid the NEET exam row.

The Centre on Friday operationalised the stringent Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations and entails provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar reiterated his claim that several MLAs from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party have been in touch with Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

"These MLAs will take a final call after the conclusion of the monsoon session of the state legislature and they get their share of development funds," he claimed.

He said Sharad Pawar and state NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil will decide whether to re-induction these MLAs. PTI MR NSK