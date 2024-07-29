NCP (SP) demands narco test on Fadnavis' 'aide' amid row over Anil Deshmukh's claims

Mumbai, July 29 (PTI) The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday demanded Samit Kadam, who is at the centre of allegations raised by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh against BJP leader and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, be subjected to narco analysis to bring out the truth.

Deshmukh once again alleged that Kadam visited him when he was the home minister in the previous MVA government on behalf of Fadnavis, who was the opposition leader, with affidavits implicating then CM Uddhav Thackeray and ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Anil Parab.

Fadnavis and Kadam had denied these charges.

"This is extremely serious matter which raises questions about the role of Fadnavis as the incumbent home minister. We demand a narco test on Samit Kadam," NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase told reporters.

The NCP (SP) sought a clarification from the government for not disclosing the findings of Justice Chandiwal Commission which probed allegations of extortion target raised by then Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction also alleged that Samit Kadam was provided with Y-category security.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, meanwhile, claimed the recent allegations (by NCP-SP) was a well-oiled mechanism to divert people's attention from the state welfare schemes and a bid to spread fake narrative. PTI ND NSK