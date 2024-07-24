NCP (SP) demonstrates against 'anti-Maharashtra bias' in Union Budget

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Wednesday staged a protest in Mumbai alleging discrimination against Maharashtra in the Union Budget, despite the western state being the highest tax-payer.

NCP (SP) workers led by city unit president Rakhi Jadhav held placards and shouted slogans against the Union government.

"Despite being the highest generator of tax revenue for the exchequer Maharashtra was ignored in the Budget and got nothing in allocations," Jadhav told reporters.

The NCP (SP) leader wondered whether Maharashtra was discriminated against because of the BJP's debacle in the state in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Separately, Swabhimani Party chief Raju Shetti accused the Centre of not setting up infrastructure facilities for the agriculture sector and instead developing a digital platform.

He alleged that importing oil seeds and dal is anti-farmer and the MSP (Minimum Support Price) coverage is just six per cent.

Notably, Opposition parties have accused the Centre of harbouring anti-Maharashtra bias in the annual Budget and favouring NDA allies, TDP and JD (U).

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected the opposition's charge on Tuesday and claimed "substantial allocations" were earmarked for the state in the annual financial statement. PTI MR NSK