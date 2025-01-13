NCP (SP) dismisses reports of demand for Jayant Patil's ouster as Maharashtra party head

Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Monday dismissed as "baseless" reports about the demand for replacement of its Maharashtra unit head Jayant Patil, in view of the party's dismal performance in the state assembly polls last year.

NCP (SP) state spokesperson Pravin Kunte claimed such reports in a section of media were aimed at maligning Patil's image.

The NCP (SP) last week held a two-day meeting in Mumbai, against the backdrop of its poor show in the Maharashtra assembly polls held in November last year.

The party could win just 10 of the nearly 90 seats where it fielded candidates in the polls to the 288-member state assembly.

Party chief Sharad Pawar, its working president Supriya Sule and state head Jayant Patil had attended the two-day meet.

Kunte said that after the meeting, many media outlets carried "baseless" news about demands having been made in the party meeting to remove Jayant Patil from his post.

Except for two or three party office-bearers, no one even touched this issue, he said in a statement.

"Someone via media is purposely trying to malign the loyal image of Jayant Patil," Kunte claimed.

The NCP (SP) condemns such "misleading" reports, he said. PTI CLS GK