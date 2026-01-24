NCP (SP) emerges key factor in Akola, Sangli civic bodies as BJP falls short of majority

Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) As the BJP is falling short of a majority in the municipal corporations of Sangli and Akola in Maharashtra and needs the support of other parties or elected members, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has emerged as one of the decisive factors with three seats in its kitty in each civic body.

In the 78-member Sangli, Miraj and Kupwad Municipal Corporation, the BJP has won 39 seats, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena two, Ajit Pawar's NCP 16, while the Congress has bagged 18 and its ally NCP (SP) three.

In the 80-member Akola civic body, the BJP secured 38 seats, Congress 21, NCP and Shiv Sena one each, Shiv Sena (UBT) six and NCP (SP) three. There are 10 others, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and independents.

Hectic parleys have been underway to form power in these newly-constituted civic bodies as the BJP is falling short of a majority despite emerging the single largest party.

The NCP (SP), which has three corporators each, is reportedly in touch with the BJP.

When asked about reports of NCP (SP) corporators being in touch with the saffron party, the corporator of the Sharad Pawar-led party Abhijit Koli told reporters in Sangli, "Our party has won as a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent. Whether we are in the opposition or in power, we will work for the welfare of the people and development of the region." "Our next step will be decided by our leader Jayant Patil and Congress leaders Vishal Patil and Vishwajit Kadam," he said.

When asked about Akola, NCP (SP) state unit president Shashikant Shinde said discussions were underway among all political parties at the local level of having a local outfit to work on welfare and development issues.

"I am told that preliminary talks are on at the local level (in AKola). I have made it clear that such an alliance, including with the BJP, should not be at the political level with parties and their symbols," he said. PTI MR NP