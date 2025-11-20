NCP (SP) keen on united Oppn front for local body polls, says Sule

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said that they want to take along all Opposition parties for the upcoming local body polls and will hold talks with them.

Speaking to reporters here, Sule said that the NCP (SP) will discuss with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray about contesting the local body elections together and the political situation in Maharashtra.

"We will talk to the Congress next week regarding an alliance in Mumbai," she said.

When asked whether her party will go with the Congress or the Sena (UBT) in Mumbai, the Baramati MP said, "We want to take everyone along. There can be an MVA or INDIA bloc alliance. A clear picture will emerge next week." Leaders from the Mumbai Congress, which had earlier declared that it would go solo for the civic polls in Mumbai, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday to discuss a tie-up with the party's "natural ally".

The Congress has said that it wants to fight the Mumbai municipal elections with “like-minded parties”.

Elections to the municipal corporations in the state, including the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are expected to be held in January 2026.

The Congress and NCP (SP) are constituents of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also has Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) as a third partner. PTI MR ARU