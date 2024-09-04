NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh says another `baseless' CBI case registered against him

Nagpur, Sep 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a new "baseless" case against him, and attributed the "conspiracy" to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis getting panicked.

Deshmukh, a former state home minister, is already facing a CBI case for alleged corruption and another case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Another baseless case has been filed against me by the CBI. This conspiracy has started as Fadnavis has panicked after seeing the people's mandate. I am not scared at all by such threats and pressure," he said, adding that he has vowed to fight against the BJP's "repressive rule".

People should contemplate how Fadnavis was indulging in "perverse and low-level" politics, the leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party said, adding that voters put the BJP in its place in the Lok Sabha elections and now assembly polls were awaited. PTI CLS KRK