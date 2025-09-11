NCP (SP) leader Awhad demands ST quota for Banjaras

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad has said the Banjara community in Maharashtra should be given reservation and Scheduled Tribe (ST) status as per the Hyderabad Gazette, if it is being implemented in the state.

The legislator from the Opposition party claimed the Banjara community comes under the ST category in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

On September 2, the Maharashtra government issued a resolution on the Hyderabad Gazette and announced the formation of a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Awhad said the Banjara community should be given the ST status and reservation, as per the Hyderabad Gazette.

"I have been demanding this for long and all evidence has also been shown. Give Banjara community reservation as the Scheduled Tribe, if the Hyderabad Gazette is being implemented in Maharashtra," he added.

Last week, Maharashtra NCP minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal claimed the state government has opened a Pandora's box by accepting quota activist Manoj Jarange's demand to implement the Hyderabad Gazette to grant Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas for availing reservation benefits.

There has been restlessness among OBCs after the state social justice and special assistance department issued the GR on implementing the Hyderabad Gazette, which will allow eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates.

This will enable them to claim quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category after certificates are issued.

The GR was issued after Jarange staged a hunger strike in Mumbai for five days from August 29. PTI MR GK