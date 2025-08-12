NCP (SP) leader Awhad opposes proposed repair work at Tuljabhavani temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Tuesday said the proposed repair work at Tuljabhavani temple will destroy its historical and religious character, and urged the government to drop the plan.

The State Archaeology Department has formulated a plan to repair the centuries-old temple after cracks developed in its stone wall.

Awhad said the repair work was unnecessary as it would change the archaeological character of the temple.

"This is akin to playing with the faith of people. The history and beauty of the temple are being destroyed in the name of repairs. The technology to be used is yet to be developed. Tomorrow, they (the government) will say that the cracks have developed in the Pandharpur temple and relocate Lord Vittahal," he told reporters after visiting the temple in Dharashiv district.

He alleged that someone had taken away the sword of the goddess in the name of performing rituals.

The temple trust had denied these allegations.

"The government should carry out development works on the periphery of the temple," Awhad said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers protested in front of Awhad's car in the evening, accusing him of defaming the temple. PTI AW NSK