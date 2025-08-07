NCP (SP) leader Babajani Durrani joins Congress

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader and former legislator Babajani Durrani joined the opposition Congress along with his supporters here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Durrani claimed the clout of regional parties was fading and people will have a choice only between the Congress and the ruling BJP.

"Only time will tell what happens to regional parties," he said after joining the Congress.

Notably, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP) is an ally of the Congress.

Welcoming Durrani into the Congress, Maharashtra unit president Harshwardhan Sapkal and party leader Amit Deshmukh described Durrani as a grassroots leader and said he will help in strengthening the organisation.

After the NCP split in 2023, Durrani supported the faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Hailing from Parbhani district, Durrani was MLA from Pathri assembly seat from 2004-09 and had also served as MLC from the Parbhani-Hingoli local authorities constituency. PTI MR GK