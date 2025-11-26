NCP (SP) leader gets Maharashtra legislature secretariat notice for remarks against council chairman

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra legislature secretariat on Tuesday issued a notice to NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More for his alleged objectionable remarks against Council Chairperson Ram Shinde, with BJP MLC Pravin Darekar demanding that a motion for breach of privilege be moved against him.

In the notice, More was asked to submit his written explanation over his remarks by December 2.

The demand for action followed a video of More's speech given at an NCP (SP) campaign rally in Jamkhed on Sunday, which went viral on social media.

During the campaign, More launched a scathing attack on Legislative Council Chairperson Ram Shinde, calling him the "presiding officer of blown fuses", and claimed he had fewer powers than a panchayat samiti chief.

More said the council chairperson's work lasted "only 30 days in a year", while the remaining days involved "parading in red-beacon vehicles". He also claimed the chairperson acted like the "headmaster" of both Houses of the legislature but actually presided over only "70 to 75 members who are like blown bulbs", depending on quota-based nominations.

In his purported remarks, More criticised the council's functioning, saying the chairperson's role was limited to counting votes - "how many in favour and how many against" - on bills already framed in the assembly. More also mocked Shinde for seeking funds from ministers despite holding a constitutional post.

The NCP (SP) leader continued his attack by citing Shinde's electoral defeats to NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, alleging that Shinde secured positions only after "pleading" with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a press conference on the issue, BJP MLC Darekar said, "More insulted the legislative council, its members and chairperson Ram Shinde in highly derogatory language. His statements have damaged the dignity of the House and therefore breach of privilege action must be taken against him." Darekar, who raised the issue along with BJP MLC Shrikant Bharatiya, said the comments were not only disrespectful but amounted to spreading "false and misleading" information about the council's functioning.

"He has tarnished the prestige, credibility and autonomy of the House. Under Article 194 of the Constitution, any act that lowers the dignity of the legislature and affects its functioning constitutes breach of privilege," he said.

Following the complaint, the legislature secretariat issued a notice directing More to submit his written explanation by December 2. The notice was issued by Assistant Secretary Sangeeta Vidhate.

At the BJP press conference, Darekar questioned whether More's remarks also applied to senior leaders from his own political camp who had served in the Upper House.

"Sharad Pawar was a member of the legislative council between 1993 and 1996, and also Leader of Opposition in 1995-96. Supriya Sule was a Rajya Sabha MP. Uddhav Thackeray, Prithviraj Chavan and NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde are all former or sitting members of the council. Does More's contemptuous language apply to all of them?" he asked.

Calling More's comments an insult to the constitutional institution modelled on the Rajya Sabha, Darekar said describing council members as "blown bulbs" was an attack on the 75-year parliamentary legacy of the Indian Constitution.

He further targeted the Opposition, alleging that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders were "playing the victim card after losing public confidence".

He said, "The MVA leaders have neither the courage nor the enthusiasm to contest elections. With as many as 100 councillors elected unopposed due to people's faith in the BJP, the Opposition is shaken and is resorting to baseless allegations." Darekar also pointed out that Rohit Pawar was seen laughing during More's controversial speech.

The BJP leaders said strict action was essential to prevent similar incidents in the future and to uphold the dignity of the legislature. PTI ND NP