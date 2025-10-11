NCP (SP) leader launches app to offer AI-based career guidance to youth

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil has launched an app that he said will offer career guidance to the youth across Maharashtra.

Speaking at the launch of the app, ‘Jayant Udaan’, on Friday, he said the platform is accessible at www.jayantudaan.com. It is an AI-enabled system that not only provides information but also delivers personalised career support and mentorship, he said.

Patil said youngsters are filled with ambition and energy, and they don’t lack talent. “They need clear guidance and opportunities to move forward. ‘Jayant Udaan’ will now provide that direction,” he said. PTI MR NR