NCP (SP) leader Rahul Mote to join rival party faction

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Former MLA and NCP (SP) leader Rahul Mote will on Tuesday join the rival faction of the party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP sources claimed on Monday.

Mote, who served as a legislator from the Paranda assembly constituency in Dharashiv, lost to Shiv Sena's Tanaji Sawant in the 2019 assembly elections.

When the NCP split in 2023, he remained with the Sharad Pawar-led faction and unsuccessfully contested the 2024 assembly polls against Sawant.

The NCP and the Shiv Sena are allies in the Mahayuti government. PTI MR ARU