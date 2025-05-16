NCP (SP) leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar questioned by police in extortion case against woman

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar was on Friday questioned for five hours by police in a case where a woman is accused of trying to extort money from Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Gore, an official said.

Nimbalkar, a former chairman of the state legislative council, had allegedly spoken with three of the accused in the case including the woman who had levelled accusations of harassment against the BJP minister, he said.

A team of Vaduj police station in Satara district which is probing the case landed at Nimbalkar's residence in Phaltan in the morning and questioned him between 10 am and 3 pm, said the police official.

During the investigation of the extortion case, police found that Nimbalkar had spoken on phone with three accused persons on multiple occasions between January and March, he said, while clarifying that these conversations took place before the woman was arrested.

Nimbalkar told the police team on Friday that only political matters were discussed during these calls, the official said.

In March, police arrested the woman while allegedly accepting `extortion amount' of Rs 1 crore to `settle' her accusations against the minister. A journalist is also an accused in the case. PTI DC KRK