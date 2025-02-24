NCP (SP) leader seeks minister Kokate's disqualification as MLA

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad has written a letter to Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, demanding disqualification of state minister Manikrao Kokate, who has been sentenced to two years in prison in a cheating case.

A court in Nashik on Thursday convicted Kokate, the present agriculture minister, in a 1995 case where he was charged with submitting fake documents to get flats under a government quota in the Low Income Group category.

After his conviction, the minister said the court had granted him bail and he would challenge the judgement.

Awhad, in his letter written to the speaker on Sunday, demanded that Kokate, a member of the ruling NCP, be disqualified as MLA.

The opposition NCP (SP) legislator asked why Kokate was being treated differently compared to others like Congress leaders Sunil Kedar and Rahul Gandhi.

Kedar was disqualified from the Maharashtra assembly and Gandhi has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha following their convictions in separate cases.

Awhad said, "Kokate, being a politician and a lawyer, was well aware of the legal implications of his actions, yet he proceeded to exploit the scheme for personal gain. When the court says that a message needs to be given, it is the duty of the legislature to seek resignation of a minister who has been convicted." "It is my request to the assembly speaker to disqualify Kokate as member of the Lower House," he said.

There should not be a different yardstick for Kokate and other leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sunil Kedar, Awhad said.

Kokate's conviction has tarnished Maharashtra's political ethos, Awhad claimed, adding that no one should be exempted from law for such fraudulent acts.

The opposition has been vocal about demanding Kokate's resignation, with Awhad stating that it is imperative for the legislature to act in cases of fraud as per the law.

Awhad's demand comes ahead of the state's budget session, which is set to begin on March 3.

Meanwhile, sources said Kokate would approach a higher court, seeking relief against his conviction. PTI ND GK