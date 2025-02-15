NCP (SP) leader urges Amit Shah to take action against drug mafia in Bhiwandi

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) NCP (SP) MP Suresh Mhatre met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to take stringent action against criminals and drug mafia operating in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

As per a release issued by the Bhiwandi MP's office, he met Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the rise in illegal drug trade and other crimes in the area.

Mhatre also submitted a written statement detailing his demands and urged the central government to take decisive steps to break the nexus between drug mafias and local criminals.

He also pointed out that some offenders, despite their arrest, continue unlawful activities after securing bail, the release said.

The opposition MP, in the statement, said the Union home minister has taken the concerns seriously and assured that law enforcement agencies will be directed to take immediate action. PTI COR ARU