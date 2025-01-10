NCP (SP) leaders alleges large-scale booth capturing in Dhananjay Munde's constituency

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday alleged that 201 of the 386 polling booths in Parli, the assembly constituency of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, were "captured" in the recent state elections.

Awhad, a former minister, was speaking at a press conference along with Rajesaheb Deshmukh, the NCP (SP) candidate who lost to Munde from Parli in Beed district.

The law and order situation in the central Maharashtra district is in news after the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last month created a huge political row.

Awhad said that after the Lok Sabha elections, it was noticed that 122 of 386 booths in the district were very sensitive, and the Bombay High Court had directed that extra security be provided at these booths.

The district collector, superintendent of police and the Election Commission should have abided by the court order, he said.

"But nothing happened. 201 booths were attacked and captured, including the 122 very sensitive ones where no security was provided," Awhad alleged. Rajesaheb Deshmukh claimed there were many instances in Parli during the November 20 assembly polls where ordinary voters had their fingers inked without having cast a vote.

"The voter comes to the booth, he has to show his Aadhaar card, his finger is inked, and he is asked to go, not to cast his vote. Only one person votes in the booth. CCTV cameras have no connection (to the main control room)," he alleged.

Police in Beed were hand in glove with anti-social elements, Rajesaheb Deshmukh said, claiming that a false case of assaulting a poll official was registered against his son.

"There is no rule of law in Beed district," he added.

This situation was prevailing ever since Dhananjay Munde became guardian minister of the district during the last government, he further claimed.

Awhad demanded probe against the then collector and superintendent of police when alleged booth capturing took place.

While Munde polled 1,94,889 votes -- 75 per cent of the total -- in Parli, his stronghold, Rajesaheb Deshmukh who stood in the second place got 54,665 votes.

The Opposition has been demanding Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the last month's brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. PTI MR KRK