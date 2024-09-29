NCP (SP) leaders demanding road upgrade in Latur district call off fast in Nagpur

Latur, Sep 29 (PTI) Two NCP (SP) leaders demanding the upgrade of a highway stretch in Maharashtra’s Latur district have withdrawn the indefinite fast they had launched in Nagpur, the hometown of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Sanjay Shete and Laxmikant Tawale, who started the hunger strike on September 22, called it off on Thursday, they said on Sunday.

The leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led party have been demanding tarring and four-laning a 54-km stretch between Murud Akola and Yedshi on the Latur-Tembhurni highway in Latur district.

Shete said they ended their fast after talks with Gadkari, who, he claimed, has accepted their demand. The hunger strike will resume if the project is not approved within 45 days, he added. PTI COR NR