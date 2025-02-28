NCP (SP) leaders get division-wise responsibilities in Maharashtra after Pawar chairs meet

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP (SP) leaders were assigned division-wise responsibilities on Friday following a meeting chaired by party supremo Sharad Pawar.

During the meeting, Pawar told his party leaders to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state and asked them to monitor the working of the Devendra Fadnavis government, which completes 100 days in power.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe said, "Division-wise responsibilities have been given to leaders. Vidarbha will be handled by Anil Deshmukh and Rajendra Shingane, while Marathwada will be handled by Rajesh Tope and Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar." "Shashikant Shinde and Harshvardhan Patil will handle western Maharashtra, while the responsibility for Konkan is with Sunil Bhusara and Jitendra Awhad. Party leaders will tour the state from March 7-8 and hold taluka level meetings to strengthen the party organisation," he added.

Rising power tariffs and increase in crimes and atrocities against women will be highlighted, Kolhe said.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi is working fine. The unrest and lack of unanimity in the Mahayuti alliance should be highlighted. We have seen the minister of state for home make childish remarks on the Pune rape case," he said.

He was referring to minister Yogesh Kadam's statement on Thursday about people not getting alerted to the crime, which took place in a parked bus in MSRTC's Swargate depot, as there was "no struggle or force".

Ministers have no powers to appoint OSDs and other staff, Kolhe claimed.

He also asserted that no would desert the MVA and said the ruling alliance was spreading false narrative in this regard to divert attention from core issues facing the state. PTI MR BNM