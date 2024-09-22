NCP (SP) leaders sit on fast in Nagpur for tarring, four-laning of highway in Latur district

Latur, Sep 22 (PTI) Two NCP (SP) leaders on Sunday launched an indefinite fast in Nagpur, the hometown of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, demanding tarring and four-laning of a carriageway in Latur district.

Sanjay Shete and Laxmikant Tawale of the Sharad Pawar-led party started their protest at Samvidhan Chowk. They want an upgrade of a 54-km stretch between Murud Akola and Yedshi on the Latur-Tembhurni highway.

“The Latur-Tembhurni highway has been a long-pending demand of the people, but it has been ignored. We will not withdraw our protest until our demands are met,” said Shete.

The protest was originally scheduled for September 17, the Marathwada Liberation Day, but officials in Nagpur granted permission for it from September 22. PTI COR NR