NCP (SP) leader’s wife faces flak for comparing Kalam to Laden

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad’s wife Ruta has drawn criticism after drawing parallels between terrorist Osama bin Laden and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

She made the controversial remarks while addressing a gathering of children on Thursday in Thane, advising them to read Laden's biography to understand how he became a terrorist.

"You must read the biography of Osama bin Laden. How APJ Abdul Kalam became the president is similar to the way Osama bin Laden became a terrorist. But why did he become a terrorist? It was society that forced him to become that way," she said at the event.

Former MP Anand Paranjpe of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Friday sought action against Ruta Awhad for “glorifying” Laden and his Al Qaeda terror network.

Referring to Ruta Awhad’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “All the parties of the INDI alliance have a soft corner towards terrorists.” Ruta Awhad on Friday said that her remarks were being misinterpreted.

“My remarks were distorted. Should we speak because we have to convey something or because some TV channel person is sitting there,” she said.

Ruta said she wanted to convey to the students that Osama was not born a terrorist. “Of course, he was bad, but why did he become bad? You have to read his biography to understand this,” she said. PTI COR VT VT