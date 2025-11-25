NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Sonawane takes jibe at Dhananjay Munde over his comments on ex-aide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 25 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) Lok Sabha MP Bajrang Sonawane on Tuesday took a jibe at NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over his veiled reference to a jailed ex-aide, saying if he is missing a 'friend' he should go and meet him.
Sonawane, the MP from Beed in central Maharashtra, also slammed his political rival Munde over his comments on attempts to "defame" Parli town in the district.
Addressing a rally in Beed district on Monday ahead of the December 2 polls to the Parli Municipal Council (PMC), Munde made a veiled reference to his former aide Walmik Karad, currently in jail in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last year.
The ruling party MLA from Parli told the gathering his office worked round the clock and helped the poor and needy.
"The office is still operating, and the work continues, but one person among us is not here. Law will take its own course and see what has gone wrong," Munde said, apparently referring to Karad and the Deshmukh murder case.
Asked by reporters about the NCP leader's remarks, Sonawane said, "Anyone can remember anyone and it is completely a personal matter. If they remember a 'friend', he (Munde) should go and meet him." Talking about PMC elections, the Lok Sabha member said voters are more enthusiastic this time as they will be able to exercise their franchise more freely.
"They say we have defamed Parli. But if someone close to you does something (wrong) every now and then, we will have to speak," the parliamentarian stated while targeting Munde and Karad.
At the rally, Munde said the elections to the Parli Municipal Council are an opportunity to give a befitting reply to those who "defamed" the town, which he represents in the assembly.
"I have special affection towards Parli because despite so much pressure, Parli has given me votes," Sonawane added.
The Beed Lok Sabha constituency comprises half a dozen assembly segments, including Parli.
Elections in 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2, and votes will be counted the next day. PTI AW RSY
